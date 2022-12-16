HC stays tender proceedings for 47th Indian Tourist & Industrial Fair

CHENNAI: Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court has passed an interim injunction restraining the state tourism department from floating tenders for the 47th Indian Tourist and Industrial Fair at the Islands Grounds, Chennai.

The judge passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by a Bengaluru-based private firm. The firm prayed for a direction to quash the tender proceedings finalized on November 30.

“The tender opening committee on November 30 at 1.00 PM opened the tender box and found only five covers of tender. Out of the same, respondent officials opened only three bids and got signatures from the participating persons, ” the petitioners submitted.

The firm further noted that it is pertinent to mention here that as per tender conditions the opening of financial/price bid should be intimated through email of the participants.

“Whereas in total violation of the said tender conditions no email or any mode of communication was sent to the eligible bidders about the opening of the financial/price bid. And moreover, no communication was given by the respondents about the finalization of the Technical bid, ” the petitioner noted.

Recording the submissions, the judge passed the interim stay and adjourned the matter on December 19.