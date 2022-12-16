Customs seize Heroin of ₹6.31 cr in Chennai airport, woman held

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Heroin worth Rs 6.31 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested a woman on Friday.

The customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Sharjah two days ago and on suspicion intercepted a woman from Kenya during inquiry who told that she was visiting Chennai for medical treatments.

However, since the woman doesn't have any doctor appointments with her the customs officials after checking her baggage took the woman for medical scanning and there it was found that the woman had swallowed many capsules.

The customs later took the woman to the hospital inside the airport and there the doctors took the capsules out and found there were a total of 90 capsules and each of them contained Heroin.

The customs seized and recovered 902 grams of Heroin which was worth Rs 6.31 crores. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is on.