CMRL to conduct a cultural fest on Dec 17 and 18

To celebrate Tamil culture and heritage, art programs will be held at the Airport, Guindy, Nandanam, 1000 Lights, Manadi, Central, St. Thomas Mount, Ashok Nagar, and Thirumangalam metro stations on Saturday (tomorrow).

Similarly, the melodious performance will be held at 7 p.m. on Metro trains (VIMCO Nagar to Airport) and on Central to St. Thomas Mount trains at the same time.

The art show will be held on December 18 (Sunday) at Vimco Nagar, Washermanpet, Alandur Metro, Airport, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Shenoy Nagar, and Nehru Park metro stations. The arrangements for this have been made jointly by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation and the On the Street of Chennai Art Group.