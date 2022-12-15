Unused garbage bins pile up on Lettangs Road in Purasai

CHENNAI: Until a few weeks ago, Lettangs Road in Purasaiwalkam had a waste pile-up with construction debris along with a few worn out garbage bins. While the garbage was cleared by the conservancy workers recently, the road on either side is still lined up with unused garbage collection bins.

Dumping of these bins, which are taking up a major portion of the road, has been posing a threat for commuters, children and residents, especially during the monsoon.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Purasaiwalkam said, “Major portion of the road is taken up by these unused garbage bins and waste. Additionally, during rainfall there is water logging on either sides of the road, leaving very meagre road space for commuters.”

“Why the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers are placing/disposing of the garbage collection bins on the road, disturbing and causing a hindrance to the public? Additionally, with a private school located nearby, these can pose a threat,” added the resident.

Further, residents urge the GCC to clear these bins from the road at the earliest.

Meanwhile, to encourage source segregation of waste, the GCC has been phasing out the garbage collection bins in the city. The bins are inverted to avoid public from disposing the waste into the bin. The GCC is taking steps to remove these bins in a phased manner.

Commenting on this, an officer with the Chennai Corporation said, “The garbage bins are inverted to avoid public from disposing the waste into the bin. This is done to encourage source segregation, which still is a challenge for officials. We urge public to handover the segregated waste to sanitary workers coming at their doorstep.”

“However, measures will be taken to remove the unused garbage bins at the earliest from the Lettangs Road,”assured the official.