HC summons Tambaram corporation commissioner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court summoned Tambaram municipal corporation commissioner for allegedly not providing water connection and proper garbage clearing facilities in Tambaram area.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the direction on hearing a contempt petition filed by a Residents Welfare Association of a private apartment in Pallavaram.

According to the petitioner association, the private apartment has a total of 721 houses and about 3000 family members are residing on the premises.

However, the Pallavaram Municipality has not provided proper drinking water connection and garbage clearance arrangements.

When the matter came before the HC earlier, it passed a direction to the Pallavaram Municipality commissioner to take action and address the issues. As the order was not complied with by the local body, a contempt petition was filed by the apartment people.

The contempt petitioner claimed that due to the negligence of the authorities, around 700 families in the apartment are facing trouble every day. It was also said that the Pallavaram Municipality was annexed to the newly created Tambaram Municipal Corporation and the commissioner for Tambaram Municipal Corporation should address the issue.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the Tambaram corporation commissioner to appear before the court for not implementing the court order. The matter was adjourned for four weeks.