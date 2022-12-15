636 CCTV cameras installed at GCC schools

CHENNAI: At least 636 surveillance cameras have been installed at a cost of Rs 4.65 crores under the Nirbhaya scheme for the safety of students studying in Greater Chennai Corporation schools.

There are a total of 281 schools under the GCC education department including 32 Secondary Schools, 38 High Schools, 92 Middle Schools and 119 Primary Schools.

As per a release from the city Corporation, considering the safety of the students studying in the municipal schools, monitoring cameras have been set up. At present, under the Nirbhaya Fund, 635 surveillance cameras worth Rs 4,64,61,705 have been installed in 159 corporation school campuses.

Various measures are being taken to improve the quality of schools, infrastructural facilities such as new buildings, resource classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds, modern desks, are being improved in government schools, the release stated.

Among others, breakfast scheme, educational incentives for students studying in corporation schools and various welfare schemes are being provided and quality education is ensure for students, the corporation said.