Mini pond: GCC's new project to prevent water stagnation

These are arranged like sponge parks in 47 places. In the first phase, to set up this park at 5 locations, Rs. 92 lakhs has been allocated
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to implement a new project to prevent water-logging in Chennai. A 10-feet deep 'mini' pond is to be constructed to prevent rainwater stagnation in the streets and tree saplings are to planted around it. Storm water drain were recently built around the city.

