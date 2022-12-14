Meridian Hospital procures new 1.5 Tesla, 16-channel MRI machine

CHENNAI: Meridian Hospital has inaugurated a new 1.5 Tesla and a 16-channel MRI machine. Three new modular operation theatres were added to the existing theatres to facilitate better clinical outcomes in all surgical patients. C Sylendra Babu IPS, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest along with other dignitaries. Meridian Hospital is a 300-bed multi-super specialty tertiary care hospital located on Kolathur Madhavaram Highway, Chennai.