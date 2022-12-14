History sheeter hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death in broad daylight in Padi on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as V Suresh alias 'Karukka' Suresh of Pulianthope has more than 30 cases against him, police said. Police suspect the murder to be a result of previous enmity.

Police investigations revealed that on Wednesday afternoon, Suresh was on his way to meet his wife when he got hacked to death. Suresh's wife worked at the Ambattur Corporation's zonal office at Padi. When Suresh was riding along Vanniyar street, the gang waylaid him and started attacking him. Suresh abandoned his vehicle and took to his heels, but the gang chased him and hacked him to death, leaving him in a pool of blood. Suresh died on the spot.

Onlookers who witnessed the attack alerted the police who rushed to the scene and moved the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police are perusing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the suspects. Further investigations are on. Preliminary investigations have pointed to the role of another history sheeter, Vinoth's role in the murder over a turf war.