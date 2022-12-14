HC seeks state’s response on Savukku Shankar’s plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its response to a petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar for taking action against Cuddalore Central Prison Superintendent Senthil Kumar for illegally confining and beating up prisoners.

Justice G Chandrasekharan of Madras HC passed the direction to the home department.

According to Savukku Shankar when he was jailed in Cuddalore prison in a contempt case, he came to know that the prison authority Senthil Kumar had illegally kept a remand-prisoner named Kannan aka Kuppai Kannan under solitary confinement.

He further submitted that Kannan was regularly beaten up by the prison superintendent and others.

“There are several other people who have also been kept under solitary confinement. They were not just kept in solitary confinement but also being beaten up by the officer and his striking force every day,” Shankar said in his petition.

He further added that he made representation to the state government on November 23 to take action against the prison superintendent. “Even as I submitted the representation two weeks ago, no action was being taken against the officer. Therefore, I have no other remedy than approaching the HC,” the petitioner submitted.

Nevertheless, Government Advocate Santhosh submitted that the case should be dismissed as it was filed by a third person and not moved by the alleged victims.

Recording the submissions, the judge questioned that while the District Legal Services Authority officers and the district judges are conducting the periodical inspections at the prison, how the incident could have happened and what is the evidence?

He further directed the state to file its response within a week.