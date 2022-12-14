Burma Bazaar traders robbed by ‘NIA officials’

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for unidentified suspects who posed as NIA officers and took away several lakhs of rupees from traders in Burma Bazaar in the pretext of an inquiry.

According to police sources, four persons from Ramanathapuram district — Abdullah (36), Malik (34), Chella (35) and Siddique (35) — were living in a rented house at Malayappan Street in Mannadi and were running mobile phone shops in Burma Bazaar area.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Abdullah was alone at home, three persons dressed impeccably knocked on the door and claimed to be from NIA (National Investigation Agency) and searched the house. After seizing the cash in the house, they took Abdullah to their shop in Burma Bazaar and seized a few lakhs from the shop too.

The ‘officials’ told the shopkeepers to submit the proper documents and reclaim the cash. When Abdullah and his associates went to the NIA office in Chennai, they were informed that no such ‘raid’ was conducted by their officials after which they realised that they were robbed.

Abdullah informed the police after which investigations are underway. Police sources said Abdullah and his accomplices will also be enquired about their source of money.