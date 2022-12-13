Tiruvallur denizens protest to fix leaking drinking water pipes

TIRUVALLUR: Traffic came to a standstill for more than two hours on the Tiruvallur - Redhills road on Tuesday as over 50 people staged a protest and blocked the roads demanding the officials to fix the damaged roads and leaking drinking water pipes in the locality.

A few weeks ago, drinking pipes developed a leak in two places near Ekadu village and drinking water seeped onto the roads causing severe damage to the roads. Despite repeated requests to fix the pipes and repair the roads, no action was taken and people resorted to protest.

On information, police personnel, officials from the highways and others came to the scene and promised to take action.