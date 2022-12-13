Suspect arrested in theft case tries to kill self in Egmore court

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Egmore metropolitan magistrate courts complex on Monday after a theft case suspect attempted to kill himself, by slitting his throat with a blade. S Sankar (30) from Vellalar Street in Ayanavaram was allegedly involved in several theft cases, police said.

Last month he was arrested by the Kolathur police. On Monday, he was brought to the Egmore court from Saidapet sub-jail for trial. The magistrate postponed the hearing to next week and Sankar was brought out of the courtroom.

While walking towards the police vehicle inside the premises, Sankar attempted to slit his throat with a blade he had concealed inside his dress, police said. He was rescued and admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where he was treated and is said to be out of danger.