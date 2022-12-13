SRM signs MoU with L&T EduTech

CHENNAI: SRM Group of Institutions, (Ramapuram & Trichy campus) signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T EduTech, Chennai, for the promotion of education, research and innovation.

The MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of Dr R Shivakumar, chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram & Trichy campus and SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director, Larsen & Toubro Limited. During the function, S Niranjan, co-chairman, SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram & Trichy campus, R Ganesan, head Corporate Centre - L&T Construction, Febin MF, head - College connect, L&T EduTech and the team were present.