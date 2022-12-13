Man succumbs to burn injuries he sustained during fire at eatery

CHENNAI: A man who suffered burn injuries after a fire at his eatery in Kodungayur succumbed while his wife is still in a critical condition. The deceased man, Allauddin (50), used to run a food stall in Kodungayur with his wife, Madeena. On December 8, the couple had noticed a fire in their eatery due to a gas leak.

When they tried to put out the fire, they suffered burn injuries. The couple was rescued and moved to a hospital, and later admitted to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) for treatment. On Monday, Allauddin succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment. His wife is still in critical condition, police said.