Kanchi on flood alert as rivers swell

The Kancheepuram district received 18 cm of rain due to the Mandous cyclone, flooding the Vegavathi river, located in the middle of the district. As storm waters started entering the residential areas, the revenue authorities sounded a flood alert. A few days ago the district administration requested the people to vacate their houses and move to relief camps set up by the government in various places. Though the request met with a poor response, with the situation turning worse on Monday, residents had to be evacuated.