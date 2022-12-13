Justice Upadhyay retires from service: MHC judges’ vacancy rises to 22

CHENNAI: Justice Paresh Upadhyay of the Madras High Court attained superannuation on Tuesday and following his retirement, the judges’ strength of the chartered court stands at 53 against the sanctioned strength of 75.

A farewell event was conducted for Justice Upadhyay on the HC campus.

TN advocate general R Shunmugasundaram said that during his tenure as the judge of Madras HC, Justice Upadhyay had disposed of the 2533 cases. It is noted that Justice Upadhyay quashed the state government’s move to convert former CM Jayalalithaa’s poes garden residence into her memorial and the same was given to Jaya’s legal heirs J Deepak and J Deepa.

While addressing his speech, the judge said that his tenure in the Madras High Court is one of the unforgettable chapters in his life.

He further added that he never used a translator for translating the affidavits and documents which were in Tamil. It is noted that the judge had appointed a Tamil tutor for teaching the Tamil language for him. “I worked with a motto that justice should be rendered to the laymen and poor people, ” he added.

In a letter, Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated the service of Justice Upadhyay saying, “Your illustrious presence in the High Court of Madras and effective administration of justice has not only benefited the bar and bench of the Madras High Court but also the deserving litigant public of the state of Tamil Nadu.”

It is noted that Justice Paresh Upadhyay was born in Gujarat on December 14, 1960, and enrolled as an advocate in 1996. In 2011, he was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Gujarat and he was elevated to the post of permanent judge in 2016. He assumed charge as the judge of Madras HC on October 9, 2021.