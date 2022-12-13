Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore seized at Chennai airport; 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.37 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested four passengers on Tuesday. The customs officials on Tuesday intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai.

When questioned, the passengers were evasive in their response and the officials also found used laptops and foreign cigarettes in their baggage. Further on suspicion when the officials opened the cigarette packs and dismantled the laptops, they found gold concealed in them in small bits.

The officials seized 1.57 kg of gold worth Rs 57.76 lakhs and both passengers were arrested. In a similar incident, the customs officials intercepted two passengers from Chennai who arrived from Dubai and Riyadh. During the personal search, the officials found they had concealed gold in the form of paste inside their clothes. The customs seized and recovered gold weighing about 1.710 kg worth Rs 79.29 lakh. Both passengers were arrested for further inquiry.