CMRL launches 2 mini bus service from Alandur to Gurunanak College

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is launching 2 small bus service S 83 for last mile connectivity between Alandur Metro station and Gurunanak College from Wednesday.

CMRL is introducing the new facility with MTC along with existing operation from ten Metro stations in 11 routes. So far with this facility 23 lakh passengers have benefitted.

Owing to requests from passengers, CMRL has planned for two minibus service S83 from Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station to Gurunanak College, Velachery, starting December 14. The service will operate from Monday till Friday from 5:25 am till 20:57 pm in Alandur and from 5:55 am till 21:29 pm in Gurunanak College.

The small bus will ply at 35 minutes interval along the route Arignar Anna Alandur Metro - Railway Station Road - S.P Hospital - East Karikulam 1st St. - Vallalar St. Erikarai St. - Jayalakshmi Theatre New Colony Main Road - Adambakkam Police station - Kakkan Bridge – Brindavan Nagar - Sakthi Nagar - Balaji Nagar - Puzhuthivakkam Station - Velachery R.S - Chennai Silks - Velachery B.S - Dhandeeswaram - Gandhi Road – Gurunanak College.

The 12 minibus feeder service was inaugurated by CM MK Stalin for four stations in November 2021, followed by ten minibus service from five Metro stations in July by MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.