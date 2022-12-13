Chennai homemaker is CWG fame, lifts five gold

After her return to India, Suganthi said 2019 was the year that changed the course of her powerlifting career as till 2019 she was not keen on winning medals and was mediocre but after repeated losses and humiliations, she won her first gold in a powerlifting competition in Rajasthan where she also bagged her first ‘strong woman title’. There was no turning back since then for Suganthi as in December, last year, she won nine gold medals in a national powerlifting competition in Alwar, Rajasthan, and all nine were record-breaking performances and also bagged two ‘strong woman titles’.