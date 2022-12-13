Build service bridges across the Adyar river at Ekkatuthangal

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation councillor of Ward 139 P Subramani has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Highway Minister EV Velu to construct services bridges on both sides of the existing Ekkatuthangal bridge across the Adyar river to ease the flow of traffic on the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

In identical letters to the chief minister and highway minister, Subramani said that Jawaharlal Nehru Salai which is 100 feet wide narrows down at Ekkatuthangal bridge to 50 feet causing traffic snarls.

The old causeways on either side of the bridge were demolished by the public works department for hiding the flow of water on the Adyar river. “Due to the narrow bridge, traffic gets piled up during the peak hours. It takes at least 30 minutes from Ashok Nagar to Ekkattuthangal, ” he said, demanding the construction of 20 feet wide service bridges on either side of the existing bridge to ease traffic.