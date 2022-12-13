30 yr old trespasser of Navy campus in Kelambakkam handed over to police

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who trespassed the Indian Navy campus in Kelambakkam was handed over to the police on Monday night.

The Indian Navy office is located in Velichai village near Kelambakkam.

On Monday midnight the security officers noticed an unidentified man jumping inside the campus and soon he was surrounded by gun point and taken for inquiry.

They identified him as Sanjay Serva (30) of Jharkhand, later he was handed over to the Kelambakkam police and the police said Sanjay seems like he was mentally unstable.

Further inquiry is on to check whether he is acting and for what reason he entered the campus illegally at midnight. The police have also forwarded the details of Sanjay to the Jharkhand police to verify his family background.