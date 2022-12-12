Tiruvallur Government Medical College welcomes freshers

Speaking at an event organised to induct UG medical freshers at the Tiruvallur Medical College on Monday, Dr Varghese welcomed the students and distributed new coats and books to them as they began their new academic year. The college that was built over a sprawling area of 21.4 acres at a cost of Rs 143 crore was inaugurated in January this year following which the government hospital was opened for public subsequently in October. The Indian Medical Association had sanctioned 100 medical seats for the college after which the first batch began their classes last year and the second batch of freshers were welcomed in on Monday, including six of them who are stepping into the college through the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students.