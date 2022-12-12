Pvt school denies entry to students for reporting late due to rain

CHENNAI: Commotion prevailed at NSN higher secondary school in Chitlapakkam on Monday morning after the management denied entry to a few students for reporting late to school due to rain.

Owing to incessant rainfall on Monday, the parents were under the anticipation that the schools in the district will be declared as holiday. But since there was no announcement till morning, parents had to rush their children to school.

Subsequently, due to heavy downpour in the morning, most parents dropped their children at school on their own.

However, it is being alleged that the NSN school management had locked the main gate of the campus and did not allow the students to enter inside and forced them to stand in the rain. Most of the parents took their children back home while several of them went and argued with the staff.

Following the argument between parents and school management, the Tambaram MLA SR Raja was informed about the incident. Meanwhile, the Chitlapakkam police also visited the school and asked the school administration to allow the students inside. The police also warned the school not to repeat such a behaviour, putting students at risk.

Owing to heavy rainfall prediction on Tuesday, schools alone in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts have been declared as holiday by the respective district collectors. Schools in these districts and Chennai were announced a half-a-day leave due to rain on Monday.