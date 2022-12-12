Man sends abusive mail to estranged wife; held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly sent an abusive e-mail to his estranged wife, anonymously.

The woman filed a complaint with the MKB Nagar all-woman police station after which the complaint was forwarded to the cybercrime wing.

The arrested man was identified as Balu of Vedachalam Nagar in Kodambakkam. He got married in 2019 and after staying together for a few months, the couple got separated. The woman started living with her parents.

On September 23, the woman received an e-mail, containing abusive language against her and her family members. Based on this, she filed a police complaint, and the cops probed the petition along with the cybercrime experts. The cops tracked and discovered that the mail originated from an internet protocol (IP) address from Kodambakkam. After confirming that the mail was sent by her husband, police arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in jail.