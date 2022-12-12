Kilambakkam to be city’s next hotspot with bus, metro, rail links

Anticipating increased traffic congestion on the Grand Southern Trunk Road, on which the new bus terminus is coming up, the CMDA, along with Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), has plans to construct a suburban railway station at Kilambakkam, between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations, and integrate them with multi modal hub. Tenders have been floated to appoint consultants to study the feasibility of constructing the railway station and link the bus terminus and proposed railway station with a skywalk so that passengers could traverse easily.