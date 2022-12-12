HC grants liberty to withdraw suits filed against Rajenthra Bhalaji

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted liberty to three private dairy firms to withdraw their civil suits filed against the former dairy minister and AIADMK leader KT Rajenthra Bhalaji for making disparaging statements against the diaries’ milk products.

Justice G Chandrasekharan dismissed the civil suits as withdrawn which were filed by the dairy firms in 2017. The judge passed the orders after hearing the submissions of the plaintiff that they have solved the issue by entering into an out-of-court settlement.

During the last hearing, the counsels for the plaintiffs sought adjournment for three weeks. They submitted that there is a possibility of setting this issue outside the court.

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter and observed that there would not be any further adjournments in the case.

In 2017, while holding the portfolio of the dairy minister, Rajenthra Balaji alleged that the private diaries were selling out products of poor quality. Therefore, the private diaries filed a civil suit before the HC seeking damages to the tune of Rs.1 core from Bhalaji. When the matter was filed, Justice CV Karthikeyan of Madras High court restrained the AIADMK leader from making any disparaging statements against the private dairy companies. The judge observed that the act of damaging the reputation and goodwill of private manufacturers, in general, cannot be permitted.