Child marriage thwarted in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police thwarted a child marrriage and booked four persons- parents of a 22-year-old man and a minor girl for attempting to marry off the child in Mogappair, based on a complaint by the child welfare committee.

Police sources said that the 14 year old girl from Andhra Pradesh was rescued and sent to a government home. Police said that members of Indian Council of Child Welfare in Shenoy Nagar received a tip-off on Sunday that a minor girl is getting married.

Based on the inputs, the members Mala and Arulraj, reached the spot where the wedding was to take place and found that the parents of the minor girl were planning to get her married to B Raj Kumar, 22, a sanitary worker from Chennai.

Personnel from Thirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) reached the scene and rescued the girl. Further investigations are on.