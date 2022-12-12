Chennai-Jaffna flight services resumed after 2.5 years

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Jaffna flight services resumed after two and a half years on Monday.

The first flight, the Alliance air flight departed from the Chennai airport to Jaffna, Sri Lanka at 10.15 am with 12 passengers. The flight has a total capacity of 64 seats and would be operated for four days a week.

In the year 2019 the flight service to Jaffna was started after receiving many requests from the public. Since most of the Tamil people are in Jaffna they needed the direct flight to Jaffna from India. Alliance air then started to operate flights from Chennai for three days a week however during the lockdown flight services were stopped.

Later now after two and a half years Alliance air started the Chennai-Jaffna service again and increased the service to four days a week. The flights would be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It would depart from Chennai at 9.25 and reach Jaffna at 10.50 am. Then again it would depart from Jaffna at 11.50 am and land in Chennai at 1.15 pm.