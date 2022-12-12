Anna, MK statues soon in union council office

The council members also praised the efforts taken by the engineers of Tangedco for immediately restoring the power lines that were damaged during Cyclone Mandous that hit the district last week. After further discussion the members also allocated funds to various developmental works and repair works that needed to be carried out in schools, anganwadis, public toilets and to lay pavers block roads in various villages in the district, including Vepampattu, Arumbakkam, Siru Kadal, Aranvoyal, Arathur, Velliyir etc.