Anna, MK statues soon in union council office
TIRUVALLUR: In an effort to pay tribute to their contribution to the society, the statues of Arignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi would be soon installed in Tiruvallur union council office premises. The decision was taken in the union council meeting that was held in the district on Monday.
The council members also praised the efforts taken by the engineers of Tangedco for immediately restoring the power lines that were damaged during Cyclone Mandous that hit the district last week. After further discussion the members also allocated funds to various developmental works and repair works that needed to be carried out in schools, anganwadis, public toilets and to lay pavers block roads in various villages in the district, including Vepampattu, Arumbakkam, Siru Kadal, Aranvoyal, Arathur, Velliyir etc.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android