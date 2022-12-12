'2K field workers involved to drain rainwater & sewage on roads'

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Monday has intensified efforts to remove stagnated rainwater and sewage on the roads in the view of intense rain for the past three days.

The board deployed 2,000 field workers involved in cleaning works in all the 15 zones in the city.

Sewage is treated and discharged properly through sewage treatment plants (STP). Also, progress works have been carried out to ensure that sewage does not mix in the drinking water pipes. At least 15 executive engineers and 156 assistant executive engineers are appointed as coordinating officers to carry out disaster relief work. These works will be monitored by 15 supervising engineers, stated the release.

The department is equipped with 300 drilling machines, 177 jet trading machines, 60 sewage suction machines. To remove the stagnated rainwater in the residential areas and low-lying areas, as many as 196 places of water retention motors have been installed.

The complaints of the public are being rectified immediately. In case of overflow of drainage water and rainwater stagnation, the public can reach to the area Chennai metro water workers or contact the complaint number 044-45674567 and toll free 1916.