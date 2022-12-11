War of words over Mayor travelling footboard on CM's vehicle

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya and senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi travelling on the footboard of a pilot vehicle of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s convoy during inspection at the Kasimedu fishing harbour on Saturday triggered a war of words on social media.

Several netizens criticised the act of the young Mayor and the Commissioner of the GCC and opined that it unsuits their prestigious and dignified posts, while BJP state president K Annamalai joined the issue on Sunday. He posted a picture of the Mayor travelling on the footboard of a vehcile along with Bedi.

“Self Respect Movement, Social Justice Movement and A party of Commoners. All of these fake narratives dead and buried a long time ago and manifested yet again yesterday,” Annamalai said in his tweet and tagged the DMK’s official handle.

DMK have dug out the picture of Annamalai inspecting the flood affected area in CM’s Kolathur. He was seen sitting in the boat in ankle-deep water and talking to a woman standing on the rainwater.

Rebutting Annamalai and several other critics, the DMK IT wing leader TRB Raalu tweeted a video of the PM’s convoy on the move, while Gujarat CM walking along. He tweeted, “...aged Chief Minister’s run behind their leader’s convoy! They were clearly stopped from entering their own leader’s car! Funny how they point fingers at a youngster who casually chooses to go about her job and that too for a few metres.” The DMK functionaries have also posted a picture of the PM travelling on footboard to hit back at the Mayor’s critics. “The immense effort put by the Greater CM and his team, including the brave Chennai Mayor. Seems like Priya Rajan is becoming a role model for many youth. People of TN appreciate their hard work put in during the Mandous storm,” a dravidian stock (@DravidianMurali).While another twitterati (@sahanasatianaat) tweeted that it was “nice to see someone being natural and not totally artificial…what a trend setter.” A few aired their concern that the Mayor and senior IAS officers should not ignore their safety and send across a wrong message to the public.