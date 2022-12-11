Teenager stuck in lift rescued after 90 min

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy was stuck in a lift for over one-and-a-half hours at a wedding hall in Kancheepuram. He was rescued by the fire and rescue service personnel.

C Praveen Kumar of Iyampettai, a Class 9 student, had come to the wedding hall near Kancheepuram Perumal temple with his family on Sunday morning.

After the wedding proceedings, one of the family’s elders had complained of unrest after which Praveen’s father, asked the boy to take him to a room on the third floor. Praveen accompanied his relative to the room in the lift. While returning, he took the lift, and got stuck midway. Praveen alerted his father over the phone and soon a crowd gathered.

Technicians in the wedding hall attempted to open the doors but could not. Subsequently, personnel from Kancheepuram Fire and Rescue Services reached the hall around 10 am and rescued him. Praveen was rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment.