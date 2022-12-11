Step dad arrested on attempt to murder charges in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man on attempt to murder charges after he inflicted cut injuries on his step son after an argument over the latter not going to work.

The injured person was identified as H Vignesh (23), a resident of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur. Police said that he was living with his mother and step father.

On October 6, Vignesh's stepfather, Udayakumar had come home drunk and picked up an argument with Vignesh for not going to work and supporting the family. Vignesh verbally abused Udayakumar and in retaliation, a riled up Udayakumar picked up a knife and attacked Vignesh, severely injuring him.

Neighbours came to the rescue of Vignesh and moved him to a hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint by Vignesh's mother, Karpagam, Kodungaiyur police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and arrested Udayakumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.