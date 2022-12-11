Passengers injured after govt bus topples near city

CHENNAI: At least 20 passengers in a government bus escaped with minor injuries after the driver lost control and hit a centre median. The bus toppled on impact near Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district on Sunday morning.

Police said that the bus was coming from Tiruvannamalai and headed towards the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu.

Around 8 am, when it was plying along the Chennai-Villupuram highway near Karunguli, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the centre median.

Onlookers immediately rushed to the aid of passengers. Meanwhile, personnel from Police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) too reached the scene and rescued passengers from the bus.

All passengers were sent to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment.

Police said that as it was a Sunday morning, there were few vehicles on the highway, which was the only reason an accident was averted.

All passengers escaped with minor injuries, police said. Traffic on the stretch was disrupted for an hour, because of the accident.