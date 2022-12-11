Iconic S Railway head office now 100-years-old

Transcending ages, The majestic building was designed by N Grayson, an architect and employee of the erstwhile Madras and The Southern Mahratta Railway. The Foundation of the building was laid on February 8, 1915 by Lord Pentland, the then Governor of Madras. Based on the Dravidian style of classic architecture, the foundation of the Indo-Saracenic type structure consists of a reinforced concrete raft from 5 to 8 feet below the ground level set upon a stratum of pure sand, nearly 20 feet deep. The building was constructed by T Samynada Pillai, a Bangalore-based contractor at a cost of Rs 30.76 lakh. It took nearly seven-and-a-half months to lay the foundation structure consisting of 500 tonnes of steel bars embedded on 10,000 tonnes of granite concrete.