Cyclone Mandous: Duraimurugan inspects Poondi, Puzhal reservoir

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Sunday inspected Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs about the inflow and outflow of water.

"Due to downpour caused by Cyclone Mandous in the catchment area of Poondi reservoir such as Kaveripakkam and its surrounding areas there was excess inflow into Poondi reservoir. Due to the excess inflow into the reservoir 2,973 mcft out of 3,230 mcft has been filled. Out of 35 feet of the reservoir, the present water level has reached 34.67 feet. The present water inflow is 10,460 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs of water is released. The water is sent to Chembarampakkam, Puzhal and Cholavaram lakes,” said Duraimurugan, while addressing the media after the inspection in Poondi reservation.

After inspecting Puzhal reservoir, Duraimurugan said that Puzhal reservoir will not be affected due to the excess water inflow into the reservoir as the water level is only 17.8 feet out of 21.2 feet.