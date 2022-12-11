Cyclone Mandous: 644 MT tree debris cleared in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 644 metric tonnes (MT) of tree debis dumped in Kodugaiyur and Perungudi yards on Sunday. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cleared 207 trees in 15 zones after Cyclone Mandous made a landfall.

The civic body authorities ensured that 261 tree pruners, 67 telescopic tree pruners, and 6 hydraulic tree pruners were on standby in the city to remove trees and branches fallen due to cyclonic storm.

The sanitation workers cleared the fallen trees and uprooted in 100 places from all the zones. The tree debris transported through 100 trucks to the dumping grounds in Kodugaiyur and Perungudi, stated the official release by the GCC.