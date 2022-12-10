Spurned, man slashes minor girl’s throat in broad daylight; held

CHENNAI: Avadi city police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly slashing a minor girl’s throat with a broken liquor bottle in broad daylight near Pattaravakkam railway station after she allegedly refused his proposal for a relationship.

Police said the cut was not deep and the girl escaped with minor injuries and is out of danger.

The arrested person was identified as Ayyappan of Villupuram district. He has been working at an eatery in Pattaravakkam near Chennai.

Police investigations revealed that Ayyappan got acquainted with the 16-year-old girl on social media.

Both of them started talking over phone and when Ayyappan proposed his love for the girl, she rejected him and stopped talking with him, police said.

Ayyappan sought a meeting with the girl near Pattaravakkam railway station on Thursday. He pestered the girl and when she refused, he took a beer bottle near the tracks, broke it and slashed it across her neck. Seeing this, passersby caught hold of Ayyappan and handed him over to the police. The girl, who had started bleeding, was then rushed to a private hospital nearby, where she is currently under treatment.

Based on a complaint, police booked Ayyappan under sections of the IPC including 354 (d) (stalking), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and section 10 of the Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.