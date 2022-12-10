Migratory birds feel no threat from cyclone, stay on

CHENNAI: While members of the NDRF and SDMA are working overtime braving the wrath of cyclone Mandous, the State Forest Department and bird watchers here have a different story to share.

This time, migratory birds which had arrived are still in place and the flocks are stable in Pallikarani, Vedanthangal, Kovalam and Pulicat wetlands. and this means there is no super cyclonic threat to the bird sanctuaries and the adjacent areas located in greater Chennai, opined bird watchers and Forest Department officials monitoring sanctuaries and wetlands located close to the pathway of the cyclone.

“The Department is receiving much-awaited rainfall and there are signs of the Vedanthangal overflowing shortly. The season has just begun with 8,000 birds and with fresh spells of rain, we are hoping for good bird migration,” Chennai wildlife warden E Prasanth told DT Next.

A large quantity of fresh water has entered the Pulicat Lagoon. This will reduce the water salinity helping the biodiversity of the wetland. “We are ready for any eventualities as the cyclone is to cross through the Chengalpattu area and our forest squads are ready to rescue snakes and other wildlife during the deluge,” the warden said.

Inside the Guindy National Park, water bodies are filling up fast and we are confident of handling the summer and the next year with the steady rise in the ground water table, Prasanth added.

“Bird watchers are enthralled by the intense rainfall across north Tamil Nadu as Vedanthagal, Pallikaranai, Karikilli and Pulicat bird sanctuaries are receiving good rains due to Mandous. This season is likely to be good for migratory duck varieties like Garganey, Pintail, Shovellers, Eurasian Wigeon and Teal,” said bird watcher KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust.

“During Vardah and Gajah, migratory birds experienced a disturbing arrival season and some of them abandoned the sanctuaries, but now the nests and resting places of birds are intact, and this indicates that Mandous is going to be relatively easy for migratory and nesting birds in north TN,” the bird watcher said. Further, the arrival of migratory ducks has increased in Pallikaranai Marshland (PML) indicating the abundant inflow of fresh water into the sanctuary.

The Forest Department had cleared the culverts and inlets into the wetlands and the civic body had removed water hyacinth and this helped PML absorb more freshwater this season.

According to Nature Trust members, PML has recorded 1000 plus migratory ducks and this number is set to surge after the withdrawal of cyclone-induced rains. Bird watchers have also recorded 118 species of birds in PML in the November bird census.