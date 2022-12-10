Human Rights Day observed in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the International Human Rights Day falling on November 11, State Human Rights Commission with International justice mission conducted an event to mark the day in Chennai.

The event attended by Acting Chief Justice T Raja, State Law Minister S Reghupathy and US consul general Judith Ravin. Chairperson of SHRC justice S Baskaran welcomed the dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Centre (WHRC) also observed World Human Rights Day at the Anna University campus on Saturday. Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Sa Duraisamy, who participated in the function, was one of the awardees by the WHRC, which also celebrated its 15th anniversary. Earlier in the day, a parade led by the Chennai City Police band and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services State band commemorated all who have in the past worked tirelessly for the upliftment of human rights in the country.