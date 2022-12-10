Arunachalam rejoins MNM after meeting Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Former Makkal Needhi Maiam founding general secretary A. Arunachalam on Saturday met actor and party founder Kamal Haasan to rejoin the party.

Arunachalam had joined the BJP in December 2020 claiming that the MNM leadership had not paid heed to his view that the three farm laws brought in by the Central government would benefit farmers.

"Arunachalam, who has deep experience in politics, realised that only Nammavar can bring about healthy changes in Tamil Nadu politics. His rejoining us brings great joy. I heartily congratulate and welcome him," AG Mourya, vice president, MNM said.

He appealed to the party office bearers and members to cooperate with Arunachalam who has come back to work for the growth and victory of the MNM in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After joining the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javedkar, Arunachalam had said, "I come from a farmers’ family. So I can say that farmers know what benefits these laws will give them. I took these up with Kamal Haasan and the MNM leadership. But they did not pay heed to my views".