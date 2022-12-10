Appoint IAS officer as Tambaram Corpn commissioner, HC moved

CHENNAI: An advocate has approached the Madras High Court for a direction to appoint an IAS officer as the commissioner for the Tambaram Municipal Corporation instead of allowing a joint-director cadre officer to continue as the commissioner of the corporation.

K Rajamallan, a resident of Tambaram filed this petition before the high court. Rajamallan claimed that though Avadi and Tambaram municipalities were upgraded as corporations in the same period, an IAS officer was appointed as commissioner to Avadi Corporation, and a former commissioner to Tambaram municipality was allowed to continue as the commissioner for the Tambaram Municipal Corporation without any competency.

“Current commissioner can be posted only for the post of deputy commissioner for the Tambaram Municipal Corporation. Allowing a lower cadre officer in the higher post would lead to maladministration, and it was permitted only for the sake of extraneous consideration, ” the petitioner added.

The matter will be heard by the HC once the Registry is numbering the petition.