Animals safe, but Vandalur zoo closed for maintenance

CHENNAI: All animals and cages at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur reported safe. However, as an aftermath of Cyclone Mandous uprooting trees at the Zoo and at Guindy children’s park, both the locations were closed for public on Saturday for maintenance work.

Subsequently, on Saturday morning the Minister for Forests K Ramachandran inspected the zoo to ascertain damages.

Post the cyclone inspection, the minister speaking to media persons said, “Through inspection we found seven large trees and numerous small trees uprooted due to strong winds on Friday night. Following which, the wall behind the office of the zoo complex was damaged as a tree fell on it. Directions have been given to fix the wall and to clear the fallen trees.”

The minister further noted that all the animals and cages are intact despite strong winds. “No major damages have been reported. However, the maintenance work will be quickly wrapped up, opening the zoo for public,” the minister added.

Further answering to media persons, the minister confirmed that as Vandalur zoo currently houses only one zebra and giraffe, arrangements are being made to bring in one more of each animal to the zoo.

When questioned about the temporary staff working at the zoo, the minister clarified, "Temporary staff working for more than 10 years are considered for regularisation. The discussion on this is currently underway.”

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Supriya Sahu on Saturday tweeted confirmed closure of both Vandalur zoo and Guindy park for maintenance.

Lastly, the minister pointed out that Vandalur zoo topped 16 zoos surveyed in India this year. And, Mysore zoo secured second place.