Missing school boys found dead in village well near Chennai

CHENNAI: Two school children who were presumed missing from their residence were found dead in a well at a village near Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

The deceased boys were identified as V Nakul (12) and K Gopichand (13). Both the boys were residents of Sooravari Kandigai village near Gummidipoondi and were studying Class 7 and Class 8 at a school nearby, police said.

On Wednesday, the boys had stayed at home citing health issues. When their parents came home in the evening, the boys were missing after which the parents and the relatives launched a hunt.

On Thursday morning, a resident alerted the villagers about the bodies of two boys floating in a well near neighbouring Poovalam village.

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) fished out the bodies and sent it to government hospital for post mortem.

Kavarapet police have registered a case and are investigating.