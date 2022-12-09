Mandous effect: GCC issues precautionary steps, shuts parks

CHENNAI: As the 'Mandous Cyclone' is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Friday morning, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone.

Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees.

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of cyclone Mandous, said Education Minister A Namassivayam.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning predicted that the severe cyclonic storm Mandous will move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9.