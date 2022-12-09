Mandous effect: Anna University semester exams postponed

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Cyclone Mandous, Anna University has postponed the semester examinations which was scheduled to be held tomorrow. "Exam dates will be announced later," according to a statement by the University.

The exam has been postponed without specific date because numerous districts have announced holidays as a result of continuous downpour and heavy wind.

Schools and colleges will be closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram & Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur tomorrow (10.12.2022) Saturday due to the cyclonic storm "Mandous" warning over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Up till Saturday (December 10), parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can anticipate heavy rain.