HC moved against garbage vehicles ops during peak hours in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based litigant has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court for stopping the operation of garbage trucks at peak hours in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

V Anand, an advocate from Kolathur, Chennai filed the petition for a direction to forbear the Greater Chennai Corporation from operating garbage trucks at the peak hours as school hours and office hours from 7 AM to 10 AM and in the evening 4 PM to 7 PM without causing any disturbances to the public at large and also vehicles passing through the roads and streets in Greater Chennai, Chennai.

“The GCC commissioner/ 2nd respondent operates various types of solid waste collection trucks, operating mechanisms for loading, compression, and dumping refuse, and recyclable materials. I submit that the 2nd respondent carries on its operation at the peak time ie., 8.30 to 10 AM which causes great disturbances and nuisance and thereby creates heavy traffic to the school going children and as well as going to the office persons and public at large,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He further said that the garbage trucks and vehicles were operated without covering with any net and due to the non-coverage of the net the garbage which was carried on the truck was flying in the air and spilling on road and causing more inconvenience.

“They knowingly well operate the garbage trucks and other garbage carrying operations in the peak hours like 7 AM to 10 AM in a manner causing hardship to the general public,” Anand added.

The case is likely to be heard by the High Court once the numbering procedures are over.