City

Cyclone Mandous: Several flights cancelled at Chennai airport

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Several flights were cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions owing to Cyclone Mandous.

Check details here:

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday.

Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including here.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
chennai rains
Flights Cancelled
cyclonic storm
Chennai weather
Flight cancellation
Chennai flights
Cyclone Mandous
Mandous
Chennai storm
TN heavy rain alert
Chennai storm alert
Chennai flights cancelled
Bad weather condition
Storm alert
Chennai Heavy rains

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in