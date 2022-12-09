Cyclone Mandous: Several flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Several flights were cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions owing to Cyclone Mandous.
Check details here:
Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday.
Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including here.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android