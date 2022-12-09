AU circular seeks ‘unqualified’ faculty for Tamil courses

CHENNAI: A controversy has arisen surrounding Anna University (AU) after its decision to reportedly appoint ‘unqualified’ people for engineering students’ Tamil classes on its campus and its affiliated colleges across the State.

Following instructions from the State government, Anna University recently introduced courses on Tamil culture and heritage for its engineering students.

The courses, made mandatory by the institution, would be taught in the first and second semesters of the technical course. However, in order to appoint Tamil faculties, the university recently issuing a circular to the deans of regional campuses, constituent colleges and the principals of non-autonomous affiliated colleges has sparked a row.

The Anna University registrar, in his communication, said the academic council has decided to introduce Tamil courses such as the heritage of Tamils and Tamils and Technology in semesters one and two.

Accordingly, the syllabus has been recommended by the board of studies and this will be placed in the forthcoming academic council for ratification.

“The course may be handled by teaching faculties with the eligible qualification in Tamil Literature. However, this course may also be handled by the teaching faculties of Science and Humanities, Engineering, and Technology, who have studied Tamil as one of the languages in school. The decision is taken with the approval of the competent authorities”, the circular added.

This circular has been condemned by the Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA).

Seeking the university to immediately withdraw its decision with regard to appointment of Tamil teachers, AUTA president P Thirunavukkarasu said, “Though we welcome the government’s move to introduce Tamil subjects for engineering students, the appointments cannot be accepted. They (university management) do not have basic knowledge of whom to be appointed to teach the Tamil language,” he added.